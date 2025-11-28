Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Stranger Things to come ‘full circle’ with forthcoming episodes

Watch Stranger Things cast rap series recap
  • Netflix's Stranger Things season five will release its remaining episodes in two further volumes over Christmas and New Year, with the finale dropping on New Year's Day.
  • Creators Matt and Ross Duffer confirmed that forthcoming episodes will expand Holly Wheeler's role and delve into the reasons behind Will Byers' kidnapping, with everything coming "full circle".
  • Volume Two is set to reveal details about the Upside Down, a plot point that has been planned for ten years.
  • Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers, explained that his character's supernatural powers will be explored, drawing parallels between Will and Vecna, akin to Harry Potter and Voldemort.
  • Jamie Campbell Bower, who portrays Vecna, teased an "explosive setup" in Volume One leading to intense developments for his character, with other teasers including new musical moments and the return of Kali.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in