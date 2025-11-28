Stranger Things to come ‘full circle’ with forthcoming episodes
- Netflix's Stranger Things season five will release its remaining episodes in two further volumes over Christmas and New Year, with the finale dropping on New Year's Day.
- Creators Matt and Ross Duffer confirmed that forthcoming episodes will expand Holly Wheeler's role and delve into the reasons behind Will Byers' kidnapping, with everything coming "full circle".
- Volume Two is set to reveal details about the Upside Down, a plot point that has been planned for ten years.
- Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers, explained that his character's supernatural powers will be explored, drawing parallels between Will and Vecna, akin to Harry Potter and Voldemort.
- Jamie Campbell Bower, who portrays Vecna, teased an "explosive setup" in Volume One leading to intense developments for his character, with other teasers including new musical moments and the return of Kali.