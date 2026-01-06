Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Stranger Things gets its own iconic stamp collection from Royal Mail

Stranger Things Season Five - trailer
  • Royal Mail has launched a new collection of 14 stamps to commemorate the conclusion of Netflix's hit sci-fi series, Stranger Things, following its final episode release on New Year’s Day.
  • The collection features illustrations by British artist Kyle Lambert, known for designing the show's iconic posters, and includes fan-favourite characters such as Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven.
  • Comprising two sheets of five stamps and a miniature sheet of four, the designs visually narrate the series’ journey from season one to five, with main sheets distinguishing between the “real world” and the “Upside Down.”
  • A unique feature allows hidden logos, such as the Hellfire Club emblem and Scoops Ahoy logo, to be revealed under UV light on specific character stamps.
  • The stamps and accompanying collectable products are available for pre-order from Tuesday, with general sale commencing on January 13, and a presentation pack containing all 14 stamps priced at £24.70.
