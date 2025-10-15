Celebrated West End star to perform on Strictly Come Dancing
- Rachel Zegler is confirmed to perform on Strictly Come Dancing, marking her first UK television performance.
- The Hollywood star will sing a song from her acclaimed West End run as Eva Perón in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Evita.
- Her performance is scheduled to air during the Strictly results show on 26 October, as part of the programme's Icons Week.
- Zegler recently concluded her highly praised role in Evita at the London Palladium, where she received rave reviews.
- Known for her breakout role in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story, Zegler has also starred in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.