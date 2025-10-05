Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Surprise contestant tops Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard in week two

Stefan Dennis and Dianne Buswell during their appearance on the live show of Saturday's Strictly Come Dancing show on BBC1.
Stefan Dennis and Dianne Buswell during their appearance on the live show of Saturday's Strictly Come Dancing show on BBC1. (Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire)
  • Former Love Island winner Amber Davies topped the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard in week two, scoring 29 for her samba with partner Nikita Kuzmin, bringing her total to 56.
  • Davies replaced fellow Love Island winner Dani Dyer-Bowen, who was forced to withdraw from the competition after fracturing her ankle during rehearsals.
  • ITV reporter Ross King and professional Jowita Przystal, along with former Apprentice star Thomas Skinner and Amy Dowden, were among the lowest scorers, putting them at risk of elimination.
  • Judges praised Davies' "amazing body rhythm," with Craig Revel Horwood stating he "loved, loved, loved" her performance.
  • The first elimination of the series will be revealed during the results show on Sunday at 7.15pm, with Motsi Mabuse holding the casting vote.

