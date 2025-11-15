Strictly judges praise Amber Davies for ‘thrilling’ routine
- Reality TV star Amber Davies and professional partner Nikita Kuzmin scored 38 points for their paso doble on Saturday’s episode of Strictly Come Dancing.
- Judges praised Davies's routine, set to “Dream On” by Aerosmith, with Anton Du Beke calling it "thrilling to watch" and Motsi Mabuse declaring it "perfect".
- Craig Revel Horwood told Davies the routine was “full of fire”, saying: “You danced with purpose. I thought it was brilliant.”
- Couples competed to secure their place at Blackpool next Saturday, performing in the famous Tower ballroom.
- Olympian Harry Aikines-Aryeetey became the sixth celebrity voted off Strictly last weekend.