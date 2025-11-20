Why Strictly’s Amber Davies is excited to dance to S Club 7 song
- Strictly Come Dancing contestant Amber Davies has shared her excitement for her upcoming dance to S Club 7's Reach.
- Davies, a former Love Islander, told The Independent she is a huge fan of the British pop group.
- She added that she saw them live as a child knows all of their songs.
- The quickstep performance is particularly special to her as her sister once unsuccessfully auditioned for S Club 8.
- She anticipates a fun weekend, combining the S Club 7 song, a quickstep, and performing in Blackpool.