Amy Dowden hints at when she will make Strictly return

  • Amy Dowden has provided an update on her return to Strictly Come Dancing after undergoing a second mastectomy.
  • The 35-year-old professional dancer decided to have the procedure following an appointment with her medical team.
  • Dowden clarified that the mastectomy was not to treat a new cancer diagnosis, having been first diagnosed with breast cancer in May 2023.
  • Speaking on The One Show, she stated she is feeling "better and stronger" every day.
  • Dowden expressed her eagerness to return to the dance floor once she has fully recovered.
