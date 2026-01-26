Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Strictly legend reveals why he changed his name

Strictly star reveals why they changed their name: 'I wanted to start again'
  • Strictly Come Dancing star Anton du Beke has revealed the reason behind his decision to change his name from Tony Beke.
  • Speaking on BBC Radio 4 on 24 January, Du Beke explained that he "wanted to start again" in his life.
  • He stated that this personal re-establishment began with himself and his identity.
  • Du Beke added that every decision he made during that period was focused on building his career.
  • The revelation came during an interview with host Adrian Chiles, who questioned the necessity of the name change for his success.
