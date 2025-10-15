Balvinder Sopal ‘really calm’ before Strictly dance-off against Ross King
- Strictly Come Dancing star Balvinder Sopal stated she and partner Julian Callon remained "really calm" during their recent dance-off.
- Sopal addressed Shirley Ballas's criticism regarding her "not good" footwork, acknowledging that "something went amiss" despite feeling connected.
- The EastEnders actor received numerous messages of support and suggested that viewers might have assumed they were safe, leading to fewer votes.
- Julian Callon expressed being more stressed by Sopal's unexpected calmness during the high-pressure dance-off.
- Watch the video in full above.