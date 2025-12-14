Strictly finalists revealed as EastEnders star is eliminated
- EastEnders actor Balvinder Sopal and her professional partner Julian Caillon have been eliminated from BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing.
- Sopal and Caillon were in the bottom two during Sunday night’s results show, competing against Amber Davies and Nikita Kuzmin.
- All judges voted to save Davies and Kuzmin, who will now progress to the grand final alongside George Clarke and Karen Carney.
- Sopal expressed her immense enjoyment of the experience, stating she had “absolutely adored every single minute” and praised Caillon’s support.
- Caillon lauded Sopal’s “unbreakable spirit” and resilience, highlighting her positive attitude despite being in a record six dance-offs.