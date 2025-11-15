Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Strictly’s Carlos Gu sobs with pride after judges praise Karen Carney

Strictly's Karen Carney And Carlos Gu in tears after difficult week
  • Strictly Come Dancing professional Carlos Gu became emotional during Saturday's show, expressing immense pride in his celebrity partner Karen Carney.
  • The pair performed an American Smooth to "You Don't Own Me", receiving praise from the judges for Carney's significantly improved posture and flexibility.
  • Gu highlighted Carney's dedication, noting her commitment to trying hard despite her ongoing back issues.
  • Carney suffers from Scheuermann's disease, a spinal condition that makes it challenging for her to achieve the posture required for ballroom dancing.
  • Gu said it was amazing to hear the judges praise Carney's efforts, saying, "You have no idea how hard she's been working."
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in