Strictly’s Carlos Gu sobs with pride after judges praise Karen Carney
- Strictly Come Dancing professional Carlos Gu became emotional during Saturday's show, expressing immense pride in his celebrity partner Karen Carney.
- The pair performed an American Smooth to "You Don't Own Me", receiving praise from the judges for Carney's significantly improved posture and flexibility.
- Gu highlighted Carney's dedication, noting her commitment to trying hard despite her ongoing back issues.
- Carney suffers from Scheuermann's disease, a spinal condition that makes it challenging for her to achieve the posture required for ballroom dancing.
- Gu said it was amazing to hear the judges praise Carney's efforts, saying, "You have no idea how hard she's been working."