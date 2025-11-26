Latest contestant confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special
- Comedian Babatunde Aléshé has been announced as a contestant for the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special.
- The 39-year-old actor and podcaster is known for his roles in shows such as Taskmaster and I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.
- Aléshé revealed he used to perform street locking and break dancing in college, expressing hope that his 'old moves' will return for the competition.
- He will be paired with professional dancer Nancy Xu for the special, which is scheduled to air this Christmas.
- Other celebrities confirmed for the special include Nicholas Bailey, Melanie Blatt, Scarlett Moffatt, and Jodie Ounsley, with six couples vying for the Christmas champion title.