Strictly Come Dancing favourite ruled out of vacant hosting role
- Alan Carr has ruled himself out of hosting Strictly Come Dancing, despite being a firm favourite for the job following his success on The Celebrity Traitors.
- The comedian stated he does not “love” the dance programme enough, believing the role should go to someone more passionate about it.
- His decision comes after Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman stepped down from their presenting roles at the end of the 2025 series.
- Former It Takes Two host Zoe Ball has expressed interest in the position, having previously reached the Strictly final as a contestant and temporarily covered for Claudia Winkleman.
- Other names rumoured to be in contention include Paddy McGuinness, Fleur East, Janette Manrara, Stacey Dooley, and La Voix, with an announcement expected in the spring.