Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Former Strictly pro supports Amber Davies after online abuse

Strictly pro dancer defends Amber Davies over hate comments
  • Former Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer James Jordan has defended 2025 finalist Amber Davies.
  • Davies faced extensive social media abuse following her participation in the competition.
  • The criticism was reportedly due to her dance background and her progression over fan-favourite Lewis Cope.
  • Karen Carney and her partner Carlos Gu ultimately won the glitterball trophy, defeating Davies and George Clarke.
  • Jordan said on BBC Breakfast that viewers are not obliged to vote for her, but should refrain from sending hateful messages.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in