Strictly professional to undergo second cancer operation this week

Amy Dowden Makes Strictly Health Admission
  • Strictly Come Dancing professional Amy Dowden has announced she is scheduled to undergo another mastectomy this week.
  • The dancer clarified that the upcoming surgery is not to treat a new cancer diagnosis.
  • Dowden's medical team is confident that, all going well, she can expect a straightforward recovery.
  • She expressed her hope to rejoin her Strictly family once healed, but will watch and cheer them on from home in the meantime.
  • Dowden previously had a mastectomy and chemotherapy in 2023 after being diagnosed with breast cancer, which prevented her from competing in that year's series.

