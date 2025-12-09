Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Strictly star nearly gave up auditioning for the show after being rejected

Dancer Julian Caillon reveals he almost gave up on auditioning for Strictly
  • Strictly Come Dancing newcomer Julian Caillon revealed he almost gave up on auditioning for the show.
  • The dancer failed to make it through the audition process for the 2022 series, leading him to return to “surfing and going to the beach”.
  • He confessed he "never in his wildest dreams" thought he would perform on the iconic Strictly stage after his initial rejection.
  • Mr Caillon told The Independent that he initially accepted the setback, thinking it "would have been cool, but that's alright".
  • He is now set to compete in the Strictly Come Dancing semi-finals on Saturday (13 December), alongside his partner Balvinder Sopal.
