Strictly star nearly gave up auditioning for the show after being rejected
- Strictly Come Dancing newcomer Julian Caillon revealed he almost gave up on auditioning for the show.
- The dancer failed to make it through the audition process for the 2022 series, leading him to return to “surfing and going to the beach”.
- He confessed he "never in his wildest dreams" thought he would perform on the iconic Strictly stage after his initial rejection.
- Mr Caillon told The Independent that he initially accepted the setback, thinking it "would have been cool, but that's alright".
- He is now set to compete in the Strictly Come Dancing semi-finals on Saturday (13 December), alongside his partner Balvinder Sopal.