Here’s the latest celebrity voted off Strictly before the semi-finals
- Actor Lewis Cope was eliminated from BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing during Sunday night’s results show.
- Cope and his professional partner Katya Jones found themselves in the bottom two, facing Amber Davies and Nikita Kuzmin.
- The judging panel chose to save Davies and Kuzmin, who had previously topped the leaderboard, securing their place in the semi-finals.
- Following his departure, Cope expressed that his 11 weeks on the show were “more than I could have ever wished for” and a life-long memory.
- Katya Jones praised Cope as one of the best male celebrities the show has seen, highlighting his kind, humble, and genuine nature.