Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Another star eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly's Chris Robshaw recalls being 'laughed at on the dance floor' in 'tough' admission
  • Retired rugby player Chris Robshaw has been eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing, making him the third contestant to be voted off the BBC ballroom show.
  • Robshaw and his professional partner Nadiya Bychkova exited the competition after a tense dance-off against Balvinder Sopal and Julian Caillon.
  • Judges Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse voted to save Sopal and Caillon, despite Anton Du Beke and Shirley Ballas voting for Robshaw and Bychkova.
  • Robshaw stated that the show had given him a significant boost in confidence, calling it an amazing journey.
  • ER star Alex Kingston and Johannes Radebe topped the leaderboard with their rumba, scoring 36 out of a possible 40, including a 10 from Shirley Ballas.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in