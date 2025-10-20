Another star eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing
- Retired rugby player Chris Robshaw has been eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing, making him the third contestant to be voted off the BBC ballroom show.
- Robshaw and his professional partner Nadiya Bychkova exited the competition after a tense dance-off against Balvinder Sopal and Julian Caillon.
- Judges Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse voted to save Sopal and Caillon, despite Anton Du Beke and Shirley Ballas voting for Robshaw and Bychkova.
- Robshaw stated that the show had given him a significant boost in confidence, calling it an amazing journey.
- ER star Alex Kingston and Johannes Radebe topped the leaderboard with their rumba, scoring 36 out of a possible 40, including a 10 from Shirley Ballas.