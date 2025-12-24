What time is the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special on?
- The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special will be broadcast on Christmas Day at 5:30pm.
- Viewers can watch the festive programme on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
- Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman are set to host the special in what will be their final ever episode on the programme.
- Six celebrities, including Brian McFadden and Melanie Blatt, will compete in the ballroom, aiming to be crowned Christmas Champion 2025.
- Boy band Blue will perform a special musical number, complemented by two spectacular group dances.