Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

What time is the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special on?

Melanie Blatt discusses Strictly Christmas special experience
  • The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special will be broadcast on Christmas Day at 5:30pm.
  • Viewers can watch the festive programme on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
  • Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman are set to host the special in what will be their final ever episode on the programme.
  • Six celebrities, including Brian McFadden and Melanie Blatt, will compete in the ballroom, aiming to be crowned Christmas Champion 2025.
  • Boy band Blue will perform a special musical number, complemented by two spectacular group dances.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in