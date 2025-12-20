Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Amber Davies thanks boyfriend ahead of Strictly final

Amber Davies issues emotional tribute to boyfriend Ben Joyce for support on Strictly journey
  • Amber Davies thanked her family and boyfriend, Ben Joyce, for their support ahead of the Strictly Come Dancing final.
  • The West End star, 29, is set to compete against George Clarke and Karen Carney for the glitterball trophy on Saturday (20 December).
  • Davies expressed her gratitude for her "rock solid" support system, stating she would remember the experience for the rest of her life.
  • Her appreciation follows a period of online abuse and criticism regarding her dance background.
  • Davies also faced backlash for defeating fan-favourite Lewis Cope in the quarter-finals, with her professional partner Nikita Kuzmin defending her.
