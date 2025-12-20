These are the Strictly Come Dancing 2025 finalists
- The Strictly Come Dancing grand final is scheduled for Saturday, marking the final live episode to be presented by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.
- This year's series has been notably chaotic, experiencing four unexpected celebrity drop-outs and subsequent replacements.
- Finalist Amber Davies, a last-minute addition to the series, has faced online negativity regarding her prior dance experience despite her strong performances.
- Karen Carney, the first female footballer to compete, revealed she has Scheuermann’s disease, demonstrating significant personal growth and becoming a strong contender.
- YouTuber George Clarke has impressed with a mix of quirky, fun routines and elegant ballroom dances, and is the only finalist yet to achieve a perfect score of 40.