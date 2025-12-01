Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Strictly professional dancer sparks speculation after moving speech

Alex Kingston emotional as she and partner Johannes Radebe eliminated from Strictly
  • Strictly Come Dancing viewers are convinced professional dancer Johannes Radebe is leaving the series after an emotional speech.
  • The speculation arose after Radebe's celebrity partner, Alex Kingston, was voted off the show.
  • During his farewell, Radebe thanked Kingston and then appeared to say "Goodbye to my Strictly family," prompting strong reactions from fans.
  • Many viewers took to social media, including X/Twitter, to express their sadness and belief that Radebe was bidding a final farewell to the programme.
  • Radebe joined Strictly in 2018 and made history in 2021 by forming the show's first-ever same-sex couple with John Whaite.
