Strictly professional dancer sparks speculation after moving speech
- Strictly Come Dancing viewers are convinced professional dancer Johannes Radebe is leaving the series after an emotional speech.
- The speculation arose after Radebe's celebrity partner, Alex Kingston, was voted off the show.
- During his farewell, Radebe thanked Kingston and then appeared to say "Goodbye to my Strictly family," prompting strong reactions from fans.
- Many viewers took to social media, including X/Twitter, to express their sadness and belief that Radebe was bidding a final farewell to the programme.
- Radebe joined Strictly in 2018 and made history in 2021 by forming the show's first-ever same-sex couple with John Whaite.