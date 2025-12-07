Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Strictly semi-finalists revealed as another star exits competition

Lewis Cope scores 40 during Strictly Come Dancing Blackpool special
  • Actor Lewis Cope and his professional partner Katya Jones have been eliminated from BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing after losing the dance-off.
  • Cope, 30, found himself in the bottom two following the public vote, competing against reality television personality Amber Davies and Nikita Kuzmin.
  • The judging panel opted to save Davies and Kuzmin, who had previously topped Saturday’s leaderboard with their Charleston.
  • Cope expressed gratitude for his time on the show, saying it was “more than I could have ever wished for” and praising Jones as a friend and teacher.
  • The remaining four couples progressing to next weekend’s semi-final are Davies and Kuzmin, Balvinder Sopal and Julian Caillon, George Clarke and Alexis Warr, and Karen Carney and Carlos Gu.

