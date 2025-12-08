Eliminated Strictly star reveals true impact of the show: ‘That’s enough’
- Lewis Cope has been eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing after 11 weeks, expressing that his journey exceeded all expectations.
- He conveyed his gratitude to the show for providing a platform for self-expression, growth, and learning.
- Cope specifically thanked his dance partner, Katya, for her friendship and teaching, stating he couldn't have imagined the experience with anyone else.
- He highlighted the show's positive impact, noting how it brought his family, across four generations, together every Saturday night.
- Cope also mentioned inspiring young boys who previously thought dancing was inaccessible, adding: “If you can change one person’s life like that, then that’s enough.”