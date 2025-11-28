Strictly makes announcement for upcoming live shows
- Drag performer La Voix and Gladiator Harry Aikines-Aryeetey have been unveiled as the first celebrities for the 2026 Strictly Come Dancing live arena tour.
- La Voix will partner with Aljaz Skorjanec, returning after an injury forced her withdrawal from the current series, while Harry Aikines-Aryeetey reunites with Karen Hauer.
- Judges Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke, and Craig Revel Horwood will feature, alongside It Takes Two presenter Janette Manrara, who is set to host the spectacle.
- The tour is scheduled to commence on 23 January at Birmingham’s Utilita Arena, visiting cities including Newcastle, Leeds, and Manchester.
- It will culminate with five performances at London’s O2 Arena in mid-February, with audiences at each show casting votes to decide the glitterball trophy winner.