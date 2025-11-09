Strictly Come Dancing cast’s pre-show ritual revealed
- Strictly Come Dancing stars George Clarke and Alexis Warr have revealed the cast's pre-show ritual.
- They shared that Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline” is played backstage before the show’s theme tune.
- This happens as the stars and dancers are lining up, creating an energetic atmosphere.
- Alexis Warr described the cast singing and clapping, getting “crazy in our costumes” before the show begins.
- The pair also joked about the possibility of a mashup between “Sweet Caroline” and the theme tune for a future finale.