BBC shares update on search for new Strictly hosts
- BBC Chief Content Officer Kate Phillips has provided an update on the search for new Strictly Come Dancing presenters.
- Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly announced in October that they would be stepping down from their hosting duties after the current series.
- Phillips confirmed that the formal search for their replacements will not commence until the New Year, as the production team is focused on the current show.
- She revealed that her inbox has been "inundated" with requests from individuals keen to be considered for the "best gigs in television".
- Phillips stressed the importance of finding hosts with strong chemistry, given the dual roles previously held by Claudia and Tess.