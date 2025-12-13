Competition heats up in tight Strictly semi-final leaderboard
- The Strictly Come Dancing semi-final saw high emotions and tears from several celebrity contestants and their professional partners.
- Karen Carney and Carlos Gu topped the leaderboard with a combined score of 78 points, including a 39 for their Waltz.
- Amber Davies received a perfect score for the third consecutive week but faces predictions of elimination despite her strong performances.
- Amber and Nikita scored a combined 77 points, George and Alexis totaled 72 points and Balvinder and Julian earned 70 points across their two dances.
- The next elimination will be announced on Sunday night's results show, with Craig Revel-Horwood holding the deciding vote in case of a tie.