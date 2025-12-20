Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Vernon Kay’s tribute to Tess Daly ahead of final Strictly live show

Vernon Kay pays emotional tribute to Tess Daly for final live Strictly show
  • Tess Daly will host her final live episode of Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday.
  • She and co-host Claudia Winkleman announced their departure in October after more than a decade presenting the show.
  • Their last appearance as a presenting duo will be in the pre-recorded festive special airing on Christmas Day.
  • Vernon Kay, Daly's husband, paid an emotional tribute to her time on the programme, saying: “It's been an amazing 21 years”.
  • Amber Davies, Karen Carney, and George Clarke are competing for the glitterball trophy in Saturday's final.
