Vernon Kay’s tribute to Tess Daly ahead of final Strictly live show
- Tess Daly will host her final live episode of Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday.
- She and co-host Claudia Winkleman announced their departure in October after more than a decade presenting the show.
- Their last appearance as a presenting duo will be in the pre-recorded festive special airing on Christmas Day.
- Vernon Kay, Daly's husband, paid an emotional tribute to her time on the programme, saying: “It's been an amazing 21 years”.
- Amber Davies, Karen Carney, and George Clarke are competing for the glitterball trophy in Saturday's final.