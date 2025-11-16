Strictly Come Dancing star eliminated from show on her birthday
- Vicky Pattison and her professional partner Kai Widdrington have become the seventh couple to be eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing.
- They faced EastEnders actor Balvinder Sopal and Julian Caillon in the dance-off, performing their jive to 'Sound of the Underground'.
- The judges unanimously decided to save Sopal and Caillon, who have now survived three dance-offs in the series.
- Pattison admitted her nerves got the better of her this week, despite having topped the leaderboard with a near-perfect score the previous week.
- She expressed gratitude for her experience on the show and praised Widdrington, stating she felt like she had won just by having him as her partner.