Strictly schedule explained: Professional dancer Alexis Warr tells all
- Strictly Come Dancing professional Alexis Warr has outlined the demanding weekly schedule of the show, admitting there is "not a lot of sleep involved".
- Warr explained that Mondays and Tuesdays are often the most challenging as the celebrity partners begin to "settle into the dance".
- Her partner, George Clarke, humorously suggested that he hopes this difficulty is a common experience for all contestants.
- Warr highlighted the extensive behind-the-scenes work involved, from initial blocking sessions to the live show day.
- Despite the busy nature of the schedule, Warr expressed her enjoyment, stating it is the closest dancers get to a "nine-to-five" job.