Strictly Come Dancing winner revealed after emotional final

Strictly Come Dancing 2025 winners revealed
  • The 2025 Strictly Come Dancing winners have been revealed after three months of fierce competition.
  • Former footballer Karen Carney and her professional partner Carlos Gu have been crowned the champions and awarded the prestigious Glitterball trophy.
  • It was an emotional final as long-serving hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman presented their final live show before stepping down.
  • Each couple performed three routines, including a Showdance, their favourite from the series, and a judges' selected dance.
  • After she was announced as the winner, Carney said: “I can’t believe it. I just want to say thank you to everybody that has supported our journey, and supported us. Thank you to this wonderful gentleman, we are a team and I couldn’t have done it without you,” with Gu adding, “You changed my life. To the girls and boys watching at home, dream big and be proud and never give up.”
