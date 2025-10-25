Watch pregnant Strictly star Dianne Buswell cartwheel in defiant message to trolls
- Strictly Come Dancing professional Dianne Buswell has responded to online criticism regarding her participation in the show while pregnant.
- Buswell, who is expecting her first child with partner Joe Sugg, posted a defiant video on TikTok on Friday, 24 October.
- The video shows her performing a cartwheel, accompanied by a caption addressing those who object to a pregnant woman dancing.
- She wrote, "For all those people saying they can’t watch a pregnant girl dance. I just can’t help it when I hear the beat."
- Buswell had previously denied claims that her celebrity partner, Stefan Dennis, withdrew from the show to accommodate her pregnancy.