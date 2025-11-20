Strictly star George Clarke shares mum’s reaction to dance performed in her honour
- Strictly Come Dancing contestant George Clarke dedicated a Rumba to his mother following her recent cancer diagnosis.
- He revealed the dedication on air on Saturday, 15 November, stating it was a special gesture as he felt unable to help her in other ways.
- Appearing on It Takes Two on Thursday, 20 November, Clarke discussed his parents' reaction to the performance.
- Clarke shared that both his mother and father were "unbelievably proud" and "really happy with it".
- Host Janette Manrara commended the Rumba, describing it as a "special gift" from Clarke to his mother.