Former BBC boss tips ex-ITV presenter as new Strictly host

Huge BBC star throws hat in ring for Strictly host job
  • Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman are departing from Strictly Come Dancing at the end of the current series, having co-hosted the show for many years.
  • Holly Willoughby is reportedly being lined up by the BBC as a potential replacement for Tess Daly on the popular dance competition.
  • This speculation comes from former BBC One Controller Peter Fincham, who claims to have heard the information from a high-ranking TV producer.
  • Willoughby stepped down from her role on ITV’s This Morning in October 2023, following 14 years on the programme and the earlier resignation of co-host Phillip Schofield.
  • Other names mentioned as potential new hosts include Janette Manrara, Fleur East, Rylan Clark, Stacey Dooley, and Roman Kemp.
