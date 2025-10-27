Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink reacts to emotional family message after Strictly exit

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink fights back tears in first interview after Strictly exit
  • Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, the former Chelsea star, became the fourth celebrity to be eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing.
  • He lost the dance-off to Amber Davies and her professional partner Nikita Kuzmin on Sunday's show.
  • Speaking on It Takes Two, Hasselbaink fought back tears as he discussed his departure from the BBC show.
  • He revealed his daughters were sad but proud of him for stepping outside his comfort zone, after being shown a clip of his family.
  • Watch the video in full above
