Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Claudia Winkleman sends message to Johannes Radebe after Strictly elimination

Claudia Winkleman makes vow to Johannes Radebe ahead of Strictly exit
  • Strictly Come Dancing host Claudia Winkleman revealed her wish to dance with professional Johannes Radebe after she departs from the show.
  • Winkleman and her co-host, Tess Daly, are scheduled to leave the BBC dancing competition after the 2025 series, having fronted it for 15 years.
  • During an appearance on It Takes Two, Winkleman praised Radebe, stating, "I would do anything with Jojo. He's a good one."
  • Radebe was recently eliminated from the current series alongside his celebrity partner, Alex Kingston.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in