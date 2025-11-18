Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Strictly judge describes witnessing mother choke and struggle with ‘debilitating’ condition

Shirley Ballas opens up about effects of menopause
  • Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas is raising awareness about Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) following her mother Audrey’s diagnosis in 2022.
  • Ballas described witnessing her mother choke and struggle for breath as 'really quite scary' and 'debilitating', noting the condition will not improve.
  • Her mother, who had smoked since childhood, had been suffering for many years before diagnosis, with doctors warning of severe complications from illnesses like the flu.
  • Ballas is set to address MPs in Parliament and is collaborating with pharmaceutical company Sanofi’s Breathe Equal campaign to increase public understanding of respiratory conditions.
  • She advocates for improved access to care in 'deprived areas' and encourages early diagnosis, highlighting that nearly two million people in the UK live with COPD.
