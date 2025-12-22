Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Karen Carney called out by Strictly star for her dance background following win

Former pro Strictly dancer gives verdict on Karen Carney win
  • Former Strictly Come Dancing professional James Jordan criticised a "false narrative" surrounding this year's winner, Karen Carney.
  • Appearing on Good Morning Britain, Jordan stated that despite loving Carney and her partner Carlos Gu, he believes the public is being misled about her dance background.
  • He disputed claims that Carney had never danced before, revealing she had street dance training between the ages of three and 16.
  • Jordan emphasised that it is unlikely someone could achieve such a high level of dance without prior training.
  • He also expressed sympathy for Amber Davies, who faced similar online backlash regarding her own dance experience.
