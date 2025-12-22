Karen Carney called out by Strictly star for her dance background following win
- Former Strictly Come Dancing professional James Jordan criticised a "false narrative" surrounding this year's winner, Karen Carney.
- Appearing on Good Morning Britain, Jordan stated that despite loving Carney and her partner Carlos Gu, he believes the public is being misled about her dance background.
- He disputed claims that Carney had never danced before, revealing she had street dance training between the ages of three and 16.
- Jordan emphasised that it is unlikely someone could achieve such a high level of dance without prior training.
- He also expressed sympathy for Amber Davies, who faced similar online backlash regarding her own dance experience.