Independent

Independent Bulletin homepage

Strictly’s La Voix makes major announcement after quitting show due to foot injury

  • Drag artist La Voix, real name Christopher Dennis, is set to play Miss Hannigan in the UK and Ireland tour of Annie the musical.
  • This new role follows La Voix's recent withdrawal from Strictly Come Dancing due to a foot injury.
  • The performer, a runner-up on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK in 2024 and a Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist in 2014, expressed devastation about leaving the dancing competition.
  • The Annie tour will commence at New Wimbledon Theatre on 23 May next year, with La Voix performing in cities such as London, Birmingham and Manchester.
  • La Voix is also scheduled to appear in the Jack And The Beanstalk pantomime at Wycombe Swan from 12 December.
In full

