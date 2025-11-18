Strictly contestant ‘devastated’ after being forced out of special episode
- Strictly Come Dancing contestant La Voix will miss this weekend's Blackpool episode due to an injury.
- The Drag Race UK star expressed devastation at being unable to perform in the iconic venue.
- Doctors have advised La Voix to rest, preventing participation in the special episode.
- In accordance with Strictly Come Dancing rules, La Voix and dance partner Aljaž will receive a bye to next week.
- It is hoped that La Voix will be able to return to dance in the following week's show.