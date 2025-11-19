Strictly star opens up on ‘struggles’ after dropping out of live show
- Strictly Come Dancing contestant La Voix has withdrawn from the upcoming live show due to a foot injury.
- The RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star and her partner Aljaž Škorjanec will not perform at the Blackpool Tower Ballroom.
- Doctors advised the 45-year-old performer to rest after she experienced increasing pain.
- La Voix revealed on It Takes Two that she first felt a 'niggle' in her foot during last week's foxtrot.
- The injury worsened, making it difficult for her to learn this week's dance.