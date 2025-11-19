Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Strictly star opens up on ‘struggles’ after dropping out of live show

Strictly's La Voix opens up on 'struggles' after dropping out of live show
  • Strictly Come Dancing contestant La Voix has withdrawn from the upcoming live show due to a foot injury.
  • The RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star and her partner Aljaž Škorjanec will not perform at the Blackpool Tower Ballroom.
  • Doctors advised the 45-year-old performer to rest after she experienced increasing pain.
  • La Voix revealed on It Takes Two that she first felt a 'niggle' in her foot during last week's foxtrot.
  • The injury worsened, making it difficult for her to learn this week's dance.
