Strictly fans left saying the same thing after favourite is eliminated
- Lewis Cope, a former Emmerdale actor, was voted off Strictly Come Dancing during Sunday night's results show.
- He was eliminated after a dance-off against reality TV star Amber Davies and her professional partner Nikita Kuzmin.
- Fans expressed strong disapproval of Cope's exit, labelling it a "travesty" and questioning Davies' extensive musical theatre background.
- Cope's professional partner, Katya Jones, praised him as one of the best male celebrities to have been on the show.
- Despite the fan reaction, Cope expressed gratitude for his 11 weeks on the show, calling it an incredible and memorable experience.