Strictly’s Katya Jones fights back tears as she praises ‘best dancer’ Lewis Cope after shock exit
- Strictly Come Dancing professional Katya Jones and her partner Lewis Cope have been eliminated from the competition.
- The pair found themselves in the bottom two after the public vote on Sunday (7 December).
- They faced off against reality television personality Amber Davies and her partner Nikita Kuzmin in the dance-off.
- The judging panel ultimately decided to save Davies and Kuzmin, leading to Cope and Jones's exit.
- Jones praised Cope, a former Emmerdale star, as the 'best male celebrity dancer show has ever had' following their departure.