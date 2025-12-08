Strictly star’s ‘Nana’ sends touching video of support following elimination
- Strictly Come Dancing star Lewis Cope received a touching video message from his grandmother, “Nana Dot”.
- The heartwarming clip was played during Monday's episode (8 December) of Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two.
- Lewis Cope and his professional dance partner, Katya Jones, were the latest pair to be eliminated from the BBC competition.
- Nana Dot expressed her pride, telling the duo, “You took us on some journey. Saturday night's not going to be the same. Last orders at the Strictly bar!”
- Only four couples remain in the competition as they head into the semi-finals.