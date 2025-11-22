Strictly star achieves rare feat during Blackpool special
- Emmerdale actor Lewis Cope and his professional partner Katya Jones achieved their second perfect score of 40 on Strictly Come Dancing.
- Their impressive Charleston routine, performed live from Blackpool to Arctic Monkeys' 'I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor', earned them 10s from all four judges.
- Judges Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas, and Anton Du Beke lauded their energy, synchronicity, and breathtaking performance, with Craig Revel Horwood simply calling it 'Fabulous'.
- Fans also praised Cope's performance, with one viewer suggesting he had already won the 2025 series and another stating they would have given him 110 points.
- Elsewhere in the show, former England footballer Karen Carney scored 39 points, and Drag Race star La Voix withdrew due to injury, resulting in no elimination this week.