Two more Strictly stars to return for 2026 live tour

Ellie Goldstein reveals her favourite part of being on Strictly Come Dancing
  • Model Ellie Goldstein and Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison are confirmed to join the Strictly Come Dancing live tour.
  • Goldstein will reunite with her professional partner Vito Coppola, and Pattison will dance with Kai Widdrington.
  • The tour will feature 30 shows across the UK, running from 23 January to 15 February next year, commencing at Birmingham’s Utilita Arena.
  • They will join previously announced couples Harry Aikines-Aryeety and Karen Hauer, and La Voix and Aljaz Skorjanec, alongside judges and host Jeanette Manrara.
  • Each performance will include a British Sign Language interpreter, displayed on large screens for audience accessibility.
