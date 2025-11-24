Melanie Blatt confirmed to join Strictly Christmas special
- All Saints singer Melanie Blatt has been confirmed as the second celebrity contestant for the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special.
- She will partner with professional dancer Kai Widdrington and expressed her excitement for the festive ballroom event.
- The news was announced on The Scott Mills Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2.
- Blatt rose to fame in the 1990s with All Saints, achieving five number one singles and two Brit awards.
- She joins television personality Scarlett Moffatt, who was previously announced and will dance with Vito Coppola, with four more celebrities to be revealed.