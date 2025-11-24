Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Melanie Blatt confirmed to join Strictly Christmas special

Melanie Blatt (right) with fellow All Saints singer Natalie Appleton
Melanie Blatt (right) with fellow All Saints singer Natalie Appleton (Getty Images)
  • All Saints singer Melanie Blatt has been confirmed as the second celebrity contestant for the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special.
  • She will partner with professional dancer Kai Widdrington and expressed her excitement for the festive ballroom event.
  • The news was announced on The Scott Mills Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2.
  • Blatt rose to fame in the 1990s with All Saints, achieving five number one singles and two Brit awards.
  • She joins television personality Scarlett Moffatt, who was previously announced and will dance with Vito Coppola, with four more celebrities to be revealed.
In full

