Strictly’s Nikita Kuzmin makes plea with viewers as Amber Davies faces ‘hate’
- Strictly Come Dancing professional Nikita Kuzmin delivered an emotional message of support to his dance partner, Amber Davies, after she faced significant online hate.
- Davies received backlash from viewers for securing a place in the semi-final of the competition.
- Following their top-scoring performance to RAYE's 'Fly Me to the Moon', Kuzmin praised Davies for her resilience, noting she came to training with a smile despite the negativity.
- Kuzmin urged viewers to 'be kind', stating that it 'costs nothing' and Davies did not deserve the hate she was receiving.
- Earlier in the week, Davies, a former Love Islander, had acknowledged the impact of the online criticism, reminding fans she was a 'quick replacement' and doing her best.