Strictly’s Shirely Ballas sets record straight on Johannes Radebe exit speculation
- Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas has addressed speculation surrounding Johannes Radebe's rumoured exit from the show.
- Radebe's comment, 'Goodbye to my Strictly family,' after his elimination with partner Alex Kingston on 30 November, sparked the rumours.
- Speaking exclusively to The Independent, Ballas dismissed these reports as 'speculation'.
- However, Ballas admitted that Radebe, who has been on the show since 2018, would be 'difficult to replace'.
- The competition is currently heading into its semi-finals on Saturday, 13 December, with only four couples remaining.