Strictly’s Shirely Ballas sets record straight on Johannes Radebe exit speculation

Strictly's Shirley Ballas breaks silence on Johannes Radebe rumoured exit

Strictly's Shirley Ballas breaks silence on Johannes Radebe rumoured exit
  • Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas has addressed speculation surrounding Johannes Radebe's rumoured exit from the show.
  • Radebe's comment, 'Goodbye to my Strictly family,' after his elimination with partner Alex Kingston on 30 November, sparked the rumours.
  • Speaking exclusively to The Independent, Ballas dismissed these reports as 'speculation'.
  • However, Ballas admitted that Radebe, who has been on the show since 2018, would be 'difficult to replace'.
  • The competition is currently heading into its semi-finals on Saturday, 13 December, with only four couples remaining.
